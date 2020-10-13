India continues to be among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

With focussed strategies and calibrated measures, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per million and reported deaths per million, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. "The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in the 2nd week of October," the ministry said.


