India continues to be among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () With focussed strategies and calibrated measures, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per million and reported deaths per million, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. "The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in the 2nd week of October," the ministry said.
The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,171lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 705,428. The Government also..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087..