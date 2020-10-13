Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India continues to be among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
With focussed strategies and calibrated measures, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per million and reported deaths per million, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. "The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in the 2nd week of October," the ministry said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New York State Shifting To Micro-Cluster Strategy Of Containing COVID Outbreaks [Video]

New York State Shifting To Micro-Cluster Strategy Of Containing COVID Outbreaks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is shifting to a micro-cluster strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,579 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,579

The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,171lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 705,428. The Government also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
India reports 62,212 new COVID-19 cases, 837 deaths [Video]

India reports 62,212 new COVID-19 cases, 837 deaths

India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | India continues to be among countries with lowest per million COVID-19 cases, deaths

 From the last five weeks, there has been a continuous decline in the average daily new cases.
Hindu

Africa: What Developing Countries Can Teach Us About How to Respond to a Pandemic

 [IPS] Nine months into the pandemic, Europe remains one of the regions worst affected by COVID-19. Ten of the 20 countries with the highest death count per...
allAfrica.com

India has millions of COVID-19 cases, but why is its death rate low?

 India has recorded more than 7 million coronavirus cases so far, but has the lowest number of deaths per 100 cases out of the 20 most-affected countries in the...
euronews


Tweets about this