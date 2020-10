Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur quits Manav Gohil starrer; Rati Pandey to replace the actress Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Shaadi Mubarak that went on air on August 24 this year with Rajshree Thakur and Manav Gohil in the lead has undergone a major change. Rajshree has quit the show and it is being said that Rati Pandey will replace the actress as Preeti. 👓 View full article

