jerry جیری راج RT @PTI_News: Sharad Pawar writes to Narendra Modi, says he is shocked by 'intemperate language' in Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's let… 3 minutes ago Nsci RT @the_hindu: Just in | Sharad Pawar writes to Narendra Modi, says he is shocked by ‘intemperate language’ in Maharashtra Governor B S Kos… 5 minutes ago Deshbhakt Nilesh RT @TheQuint: Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing ‘shock’ over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter t… 44 minutes ago The Quint Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing ‘shock’ over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari'… https://t.co/bJiqlm1XQH 1 hour ago jitey RT @htTweets: NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Maharashtra governor’s letter to chief minister Uddhav Thac… 1 hour ago Hindustan Times NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Maharashtra governor’s letter to chief minister U… https://t.co/9d3J7dhdJL 1 hour ago