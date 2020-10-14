Mumbai: BMC says active COVID-19 cases down

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () While BMC is of the opinion that currently the number of active *COVID-19* cases in the city is less than the last month, new cases have not shown any sign of abating. September had reported almost twice the number of fresh cases compared to August and even this month, new infections are rising.
About 47 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said..
As per Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 09, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a..