Plea in SC says close to 70 per cent debates on Republic, TimesNow on Sushant Singh 'highly toxic'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Author Kota Neelima has moved an application in the Supreme Court in the Sudarshan News matter, citing a study, which says close to 70 per cent of debates conducted by journalists Arnab Goswami and Navika Kumar focused on the death of Bollywood actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*.

In an application filed through advocate Sunil...
