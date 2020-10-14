Plea in SC says close to 70 per cent debates on Republic, TimesNow on Sushant Singh 'highly toxic'
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Author Kota Neelima has moved an application in the Supreme Court in the Sudarshan News matter, citing a study, which says close to 70 per cent of debates conducted by journalists Arnab Goswami and Navika Kumar focused on the death of Bollywood actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*.
