15 die in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday. Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse. Telangana govt had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services. 👓 View full article

