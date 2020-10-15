'Heart attack is an epidemic today'

Thursday, 15 October 2020 () A Webinar hosted on Tuesday, October 13, by public trust V-Can, which usually tackles civic issues, focused on health this time. Trust chief Indrani Malkani said this was the first in their just-launched health and well-being series. The focus was: 'heart attack, the hidden epidemic -- how do we handle them.' Malkani said there...
Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart-attack, according to late-breaking research. The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020. "Previous research has shown that women are..