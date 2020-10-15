Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Heart attack is an epidemic today'

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
'Heart attack is an epidemic today'A Webinar hosted on Tuesday, October 13, by public trust V-Can, which usually tackles civic issues, focused on health this time. Trust chief Indrani Malkani said this was the first in their just-launched health and well-being series. The focus was: 'heart attack, the hidden epidemic -- how do we handle them.' Malkani said there...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anxiety Or Heart Attack? [Video]

Anxiety Or Heart Attack?

A look at Hispanic women's heart health and how to recognize the signs of a heart attack in women, which may be different from those commonly found in men

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:12Published
'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 after suffering from a heart attack [Video]

'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Mahlon Reyes dead at 38 after suffering from a heart attack

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on the Discovery Channel's reality show "Deadliest Catch," has died of a heart attack at 38 years old.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:53Published
Study provides hope for young women after heart attack [Video]

Study provides hope for young women after heart attack

Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart-attack, according to late-breaking research. The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020. "Previous research has shown that women are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this