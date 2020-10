Experts warn Hyderabad: Protect catchments or face havoc Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

With torrential rains filling the Himayathsagar and Osmansagar, and flood gates being opened in the former, experts have pointed towards the need to protect catchment of the reservoirs. They say the twin reservoirs are still the beating heart of the city and plans to scrap the GO111 would prove costly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Srinivasarao Ganji RT @TOIHyderabad: Experts warn Hyderabad: Protect catchments or face havoc https://t.co/zjowuJwxTc 2 minutes ago Varun Vijay RT @TOICitiesNews: Experts warn Hyderabad: Protect catchments or face havoc https://t.co/dqAqofjPb4 14 minutes ago TOI Cities Experts warn Hyderabad: Protect catchments or face havoc https://t.co/dqAqofjPb4 6 hours ago TOI Hyderabad Experts warn Hyderabad: Protect catchments or face havoc https://t.co/zjowuJwxTc 6 hours ago