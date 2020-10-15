Dr APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary special: Discoveries, places, days dedicated to India's 'Missile Man'

Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle



India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am from the APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight and can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres. This is a big step towards developing indigenous defence technology and comes as a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition. With this test, India now joins US, China and Russia who are the only other nations to have developed and successfully tested the HSTDV. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and said that the nation is proud of their landmark achievement. Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their ‘resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities’. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52 Published on January 1, 1970