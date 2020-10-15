Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary special: Discoveries, places, days dedicated to India's 'Missile Man'

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday on October 15 is celebrated as National Students Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: APJ Abdul Kalam birthday: Remembering his inspiring leadership | Oneindia News

APJ Abdul Kalam birthday: Remembering his inspiring leadership | Oneindia News 01:51

 APJ Abdul Kalam, renowned Indian scientist and former President was born on October 15, 1931. He was instrumental in bringing India on the nuclear map and his inspiring leadership as the President of India is remembered fondly by all. #APJAbdulKalam #KalamBirthday #PeoplesPresident

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

A. P. J. Abdul Kalam A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Scientist and 11th President of India

Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle [Video]

Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am from the APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight and can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres. This is a big step towards developing indigenous defence technology and comes as a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition. With this test, India now joins US, China and Russia who are the only other nations to have developed and successfully tested the HSTDV. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and said that the nation is proud of their landmark achievement. Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their ‘resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities’. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

India gets hypersonic tech: What makes it superior & how it works | Oneindia News [Video]

India gets hypersonic tech: What makes it superior & how it works | Oneindia News

India has joined the hypersonic missile club after successfully testing the technology from APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published
Delhi: Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after encounter [Video]

Delhi: Suspected ISIS operative arrested with IEDs after encounter

A suspected operative of Islamic State has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. The man was arrested after a shootout in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area late on Friday. Police said that they have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by the "Machine Man" that can lead you to victory

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by the Machine Man that can lead you to victory Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as 'APJ Abdul Kalam', was the 11th President of India. He was not only a towering statesman and an ingenious...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this