Vodafone network down in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara; subscribers fume Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

There is a massive disruption in the Vodafone network in *Vasai*, *Virar* and *Nalasopara* and the users queued up at its outlet in Vasai.



The subscribers who use the Vodafone network have been fuming as they are unable to make voice calls or receive messages. They complained that their work from home is getting... There is a massive disruption in the Vodafone network in *Vasai*, *Virar* and *Nalasopara* and the users queued up at its outlet in Vasai.The subscribers who use the Vodafone network have been fuming as they are unable to make voice calls or receive messages. They complained that their work from home is getting 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this