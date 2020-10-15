Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO

Poison 2 Actor Aftab Shivdasani Gets Candid About Playing A Grey Character In His Digital Debut



The very handsome Aftab Shivdasani is all set to make his digital debut with the much-awaited web show Poison 2. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the actor opened up about his grey character in the series, recovering from COVID-19 and his future projects. He also told us how to correctly pronounce his beautiful daughter Nevaeh’s name!

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:22