Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 each year to raise awareness and highlight the importance of handwashing as an effective means of disease prevention. This year it marks a critical reminder for the world that this simple, cost-effective practice can save lives, WHO said.
