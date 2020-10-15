Global  
 

Handwashing an effective tool to prevent Covid-19, other diseases: WHO

IndiaTimes Thursday, 15 October 2020
Global Handwashing Day is observed on October 15 each year to raise awareness and highlight the importance of handwashing as an effective means of disease prevention. This year it marks a critical reminder for the world that this simple, cost-effective practice can save lives, WHO said.
