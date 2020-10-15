Global  
 

'It has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA rejects China's claim on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The remark came a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 strategic bridges in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amid tension, India responds to China’s ‘Ladakh infra development’ comment

Amid tension, India responds to China’s ‘Ladakh infra development’ comment 02:23

 India on Thursday asserted that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and would" remain an integral part of the country, insisting that China has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters. The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Bihar Election: BJP releases second list of star campaigners, Shahnawaz and Rudy's name included

 Some other leaders to be campaigning for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union..
DNA
Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best Command Hospitals [Video]

Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best Command Hospitals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for 2019. Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru and Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata were judged as best and second-best, respectively.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Armed force veterans write to President seeking action over fake 'Muslim regiment' social media post

 The letter written on Wednesday and has also been marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urges the government to "investigate..
IndiaTimes

Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh State in north-eastern India

Our border infra not your business, China told

 India on Thursday pushed back against China’s criticism of its development of border infrastructure, as well as reminding Beijing that Ladakh and Arunachal..
IndiaTimes
Conveyed several times to China that Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India: MEA [Video]

Conveyed several times to China that Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 15 said that India has, on several occasions, reminded China that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. "The union territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters. Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India, this fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level," said Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. He further added, "Government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood, economic welfare of people. Government gives specific attention to development of border areas for economic development and to meet India's security, strategic requirements."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Govt vigilant towards each inch of India's land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row

 Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch..
IndiaTimes

We are vigilant towards each inch of our land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row

 Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch..
IndiaTimes
G Kishan Reddy visits Nubra Valley, interacts with locals [Video]

G Kishan Reddy visits Nubra Valley, interacts with locals

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy was greeted by locals in Nubra Valley in Leh on October 17. He also interacted with the workers of Border Road Organisation who are relentlessly building infrastructure at an altitude of 18,600 feet, at Khardongla - Nubra Road. G Kishan Reddy visited Diskit Monastery in Nubra Valley."We are constructing new roads under PM Modi's leadership. We are also looking after Ladakh's development. It is a responsibility of India to develop Ladakh, which PM Modi has taken," said G Kishan Reddy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

Jaishankar: Ties ‘profoundly disturbed’ by Galwan clashes

 India-China relations have been “profoundly disturbed” by the Galwan clashes in June in eastern Ladakh, said S Jaishankar, external affairs minister on..
IndiaTimes

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh State in northern India

Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service [Video]

Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume inter-state bus service from on October 14. The bus service was suspended for nearly seven months to curb the spread of COVID-19. Inter-state bus service will completely resume in phases. In the first phase, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running buses on 25 routes. Services resumed on routes of neigbouring states. COVID-19 protocols are being followed in buses.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
STARS project to be implemented in 6 states to improve school education: Javadekar [Video]

STARS project to be implemented in 6 states to improve school education: Javadekar

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states in a bid to improve the quality of education. "STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme, it covers 6 states namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Cabinet briefing. World Bank-supported scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore aims to improve the quality of school education. The project is supported by World Bank with amount of 3700 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Sikkim Sikkim State in northeastern India

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes [Video]

‘First Pakistan & now China’: Rajnath Singh speaks on border disputes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation spread over seven states and union territories across the nation. Seven of these 44 bridges are in Ladakh while others are in strategically key areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of these bridges are expected to significantly improve movement of troops in areas along the border with China in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The defence minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan & China seem to be on a mission to create border disputes. ‘First Pakistan, and now China, it appears disputes are being created by them as part of a mission. We share around seven thousand kilometers of border with these countries. The country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not only facing the crisis with determination but is also bringing big and historic changes in many fields,’ Rajnath said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State in northern India

Chardham panel chief's letter to SC puts road ministry and Uttarakhand govt in a fix

 The chairman of the Supreme Court appointed high powered committee (HPC) for the Chardham road project has written a fresh letter to the apex court alleging..
IndiaTimes

Army chief to visit Nepal next month amidst chill in bilateral ties

 Army chief General M M Naravane will be visiting Nepal in the first week of November, in the first such high-level visit since Kathmandu issued a new political..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Voting on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand will be held on November 9

 Election Commission has announced the election schedule for 11 seats of Rajya Sabha. All seats will be voted on November 9. 11 seats of Rajya Sabha will be..
DNA

Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

 Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on Nov 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday...
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Kashmiri football trick-shot artist makes India proud [Video]

Kashmiri football trick-shot artist makes India proud

A young Kashmiri is not just doing the Union Territory proud, but the country altogether by winning global praise for his jaw-dropping football trick shots, many of which are viral on social media. Recently Shah Huzaib, a Class 11 student from Charar-Shareef area of Budgam district, became the first participant from Jammu and Kashmir in an international football trick-shot competition, organised by Cristiano Ronaldo Fragrances. Aspiring to become a successful football trick-shot artist, Huzaib started nurturing his skills since 2016. "Initially I wanted to play cricket but after trying my hand (read feet) at football with my cousins, I started enjoying this sport unlike anything else," Huzaib told ANI. But he decided to try trick shots after seeing a youtube video. After emerging as the fourth runner up in the international event, the youth's videos started becoming viral as the 'Kashmiri trick-shot artist'. With firm support from his family and friends, who encouraged him to make videos and utilise social media, Shah began to propagate his talent of playing football trick shots online. He has about 300 posts on social media that have a huge following. Huzaib's passion for trick shots has only emboldened his dreams of a future where his talent would attract people on a national scale and inspire them. "Huzaib's football skills have inspired the youth of Kashmir to try something different and succeed at it. I request the J-K administration to provide him with all sporting amenities," Syed Burhan, the young footballer's friend.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published
Javadekar slams Chidambaram over his demand to bring back Article 370 [Video]

Javadekar slams Chidambaram over his demand to bring back Article 370

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram's demand to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Can Congress party mention it in their manifesto for Bihar Elections? They know that decision of abrogation of Article 370 was welcomed by the people of the country," said Prakash Javadekar. The Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too, in his speeches, praises Pakistan. Be it any topic, he likes to appreciate Pakistan and China. This is the point of view of Congress party," Prakash Javadekar added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

BJP dares Congress to mention Article 370 restoration in its Bihar poll manifesto

 A day after the Congress pitched for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP Saturday dared it to say so in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation [Video]

Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh via video conferencing. Defence Minister also inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Rajnath Singh counts areas China occupies illegally | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh counts areas China occupies illegally | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed parliament today and summarised all those territories in India that China continues to occupy illegally. This includes 38,000 sq kms land in Ladakh, 90,000 sq..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published
China continues to illegally occupy 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh [Video]

China continues to illegally occupy 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 17 said in Rajya Sabha that China claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

