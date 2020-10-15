|
'It has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA rejects China's claim on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The remark came a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 strategic bridges in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.
