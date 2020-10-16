Covid forms 40% of total health insurance claims

NSW has recorded its third day in a row without any locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

The request comes as COVID-19 cases have been surging throughout Texas and the country.

The pandemic has interrupted a centuries-old Indian tradition, the yearly performance of an ancient Hindu epic.

Covid | '84% recovery rate; 77% active cases in 10 states’: Health ministry



The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 84%. The ministry added that 77% of the active cases are concentrated in 10 states and 48% of the total deaths are.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours



In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh COVID tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. India's total number of coronavirus tests is more than 6.37 crore so far. Meanwhile,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on September 20, 2020