Covid forms 40% of total health insurance claims
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
As of September, Covid now forms 40% of total health claims for the general insurance industry. It has been steadily increasing from 8% in May to 23% in July to 34% in August — as cases rise and reliance on private healthcare increases.
