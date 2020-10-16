Global  
 

Covid forms 40% of total health insurance claims

IndiaTimes Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
As of September, Covid now forms 40% of total health claims for the general insurance industry. It has been steadily increasing from 8% in May to 23% in July to 34% in August — as cases rise and reliance on private healthcare increases.
 India reported a spike of 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total case tally stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,12,998 deaths. According to ICMR,...

