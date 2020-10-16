Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to release commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark FAO's 75th anniversary today

DNA Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM calls for ramping up of Covid testing, sero surveys

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for ramping up of testing and sero-surveys even as he reviewed the ongoing research to develop drugs, vaccines..
IndiaTimes

Armed force veterans write to President seeking action over fake 'Muslim regiment' social media post

 The letter written on Wednesday and has also been marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urges the government to "investigate..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth [Video]

PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth

The latest declaration of assets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that he has become richer by nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to 2019. PM Modi’s net worth as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore, up nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to Rs 2.49 crore last year. The increase in assets is largely due to increase in his bank balance and addition in the value of his bank fixed deposits. Prime Minister has zero debt and had Rs 31,450 in cash at June-end. PM’s savings account balance was Rs 3.38 lakh on June 30 against Rs 4,143 on March 31, 2019. Watch this video to find out all about Prime Minister Modi’s finances.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

Food and Agriculture Organization Food and Agriculture Organization Specialised agency of the United Nations

World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

 This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.
DNA

Climate change has a cow and worm problem

 Cattle graze on a dry meadow at a livestock farm, on August 5, 2020, in northwestern France as a heatwave is forecast for the coming days. | Photo by..
The Verge

Prime Minister's Office (India) Prime Minister's Office (India) Office of the Prime minister of India


Related videos from verified sources

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws [Video]

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:26Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand, President confers National Sports Awards

Nation on Saturday remembered hockey legend Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion. Dhyan Chand's birth..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this

Fromroshan

iSupportNAMO RT @narendramodi: At 11 AM tomorrow, 16th October, would be releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th Anniversary of @FAO. 1… 12 seconds ago

AdvPraveenShrma

Adv. Praveen Sharma RT @mannkibaat: PM Shri @narendramodi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination today at 11 AM on the occassion of 75th anniv… 27 seconds ago

AdvPraveenShrma

Adv. Praveen Sharma RT @mannkibaat: Tomorrow at 11 AM! On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of @FAO, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will release a commemora… 49 seconds ago

ManeeventhanP

மணிவேந்தன் ப RT @mygovindia: Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to release a commemorative coin on the 75th anniversary of the Food & Agriculture Organisation on… 2 minutes ago

sanjayganga

संजय पाराशर RT @DhirendraGBN: PM Shri @narendramodi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination today at 11 AM on the occassion of 75th ann… 2 minutes ago

theargus_in

Argus News Prime Minister @narendramodi to release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th Anniversary of @FAO at 11 A… https://t.co/APiKlbCGnG 3 minutes ago

Sharad06320772

Sharad [email protected] RT @PiyushGoyal: Tomorrow, on the occasion of Food and Agriculture Organisation’s 75th Anniversary, PM @NarendraModi ji will release a comm… 5 minutes ago