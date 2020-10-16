PM Modi to release commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark FAO's 75th anniversary today

PM Modi declares assets: Find out his bank balance & personal wealth



The latest declaration of assets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that he has become richer by nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to 2019. PM Modi’s net worth as of June 30 this year was Rs 2.85 crore, up nearly Rs 36 lakh compared to Rs 2.49 crore last year. The increase in assets is largely due to increase in his bank balance and addition in the value of his bank fixed deposits. Prime Minister has zero debt and had Rs 31,450 in cash at June-end. PM’s savings account balance was Rs 3.38 lakh on June 30 against Rs 4,143 on March 31, 2019. Watch this video to find out all about Prime Minister Modi’s finances.

