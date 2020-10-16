Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to not celebrate birthday today due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Businessmen are complaining that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. Most of the workers come from Odisha. Hence, they are trying to bring them back from Odisha by requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Centre to run special trains for workers."We have requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Central government to run special trains from Odisha to bring back workers to Surat so that we can resume our operations," said Ashish Gujarati, President of Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd in Surat, Gujarat. Mayur Golwala, Secretary, Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said, "Around six lakh people work in the industry here. Out of these around 50 per cent workers are from Odisha."
The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states in a bid to improve the quality of education. "STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme, it covers 6 states namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Cabinet briefing. World Bank-supported scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore aims to improve the quality of school education. The project is supported by World Bank with amount of 3700 crore.
Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya said, "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman."
