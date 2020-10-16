Global  
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to not celebrate birthday today due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
This will be the third consecutive year the BJD supremo will give his birthday celebrations a miss.
Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik Indian politician

Facing labour shortage, Surat textile businessmen urges govt to run special trains for workers [Video]

Facing labour shortage, Surat textile businessmen urges govt to run special trains for workers

Businessmen are complaining that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. Most of the workers come from Odisha. Hence, they are trying to bring them back from Odisha by requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Centre to run special trains for workers."We have requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Central government to run special trains from Odisha to bring back workers to Surat so that we can resume our operations," said Ashish Gujarati, President of Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd in Surat, Gujarat. Mayur Golwala, Secretary, Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said, "Around six lakh people work in the industry here. Out of these around 50 per cent workers are from Odisha."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:16Published
Odisha CM confers Biju Patnaik Sports Awards to players, coaches [Video]

Odisha CM confers Biju Patnaik Sports Awards to players, coaches

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented Biju Patnaik Sports Awards to outstanding sportspersons and coaches on the occasion of National Sports Day through video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Odisha Odisha State in eastern India

Watch: India test fires BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile [Video]

Watch: India test fires BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile

India has test fired BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile which can strike the target at distance of over 400 km. The missile was test fired off the Coast of Odisha on September 30.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
STARS project to be implemented in 6 states to improve school education: Javadekar [Video]

STARS project to be implemented in 6 states to improve school education: Javadekar

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced implementation of World Bank supported STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program) project in 6 states in a bid to improve the quality of education. "STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme, it covers 6 states namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Cabinet briefing. World Bank-supported scheme worth Rs 3,700 crore aims to improve the quality of school education. The project is supported by World Bank with amount of 3700 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Biju Janata Dal Biju Janata Dal Political party in India

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post [Video]

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya said, "Our party will support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Harivansh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

