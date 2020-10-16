Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to not celebrate birthday today due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Facing labour shortage, Surat textile businessmen urges govt to run special trains for workers



Businessmen are complaining that the textile industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they have not returned in the absence of transport services. Most of the workers come from Odisha. Hence, they are trying to bring them back from Odisha by requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Centre to run special trains for workers."We have requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to further urge the Central government to run special trains from Odisha to bring back workers to Surat so that we can resume our operations," said Ashish Gujarati, President of Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd in Surat, Gujarat. Mayur Golwala, Secretary, Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said, "Around six lakh people work in the industry here. Out of these around 50 per cent workers are from Odisha."

