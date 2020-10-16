Global  
 

Indian Air Force likely to receive 2nd batch of Rafale fighter jets next month amid border tension with China

Zee News Friday, 16 October 2020
Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive another set of 3-4 Rafale fighter jets early next month, said reports on Friday. The Rafale fighters will arrive at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November, news agency ANI reported.
