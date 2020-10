You Might Like

A father from a village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district travelled on a bicycle for around 85 km, to take his son to an exam centre to write class 10 supplementary exam. His son, Ashish said, "Buses.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on August 19, 2020

