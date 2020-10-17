|
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishes Goddess Durga's strength, might to grace women this Navratri
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Taking to social media, the Congress General Secretary wrote, "Wish you all a very happy Sharad Navratri. May all the people be benefited by the grace of Mother Durga. I wish Mother Durga's strength and her might becomes the expression of strength for women all over the country." (translated from Hindi)
