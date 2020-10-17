Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishes Goddess Durga's strength, might to grace women this Navratri

IndiaTimes Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Taking to social media, the Congress General Secretary wrote, "Wish you all a very happy Sharad Navratri. May all the people be benefited by the grace of Mother Durga. I wish Mother Durga's strength and her might becomes the expression of strength for women all over the country." (translated from Hindi)
