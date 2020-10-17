Want to crack NEET! Check what NEET topper Akanksha Singh says
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, who scored 100 per cent marks in the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) examination, believes that the lockdown period gave her extra time to prepare for the medical entrance exam unlike other students who demanded that the exam be postponed. She has credited her success to her parents and God.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54Published
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NEET and JEE must be conducted on time. "NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn't..