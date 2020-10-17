Global  
 

Want to crack NEET! Check what NEET topper Akanksha Singh says

Zee News Saturday, 17 October 2020
Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, who scored 100 per cent marks in the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) examination, believes that the lockdown period gave her extra time to prepare for the medical entrance exam unlike other students who demanded that the exam be postponed. She has credited her success to her parents and God.
