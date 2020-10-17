Want to crack NEET! Check what NEET topper Akanksha Singh says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NEET, JEE 2020: After Chhattisgarh & Odisha, MP announces free travel for students



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54 Published on August 31, 2020 CM Chouhan announces free transport services for NEET/JEE candidates



Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates. Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on August 31, 2020 NEET, JEE must be conducted on time: CM Chouhan



Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NEET and JEE must be conducted on time. "NEET and JEE examinations must be conducted on time so that one year of our students doesn't.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on August 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources NEET 2020 | Topper Akanksha Singh hopes to become neurosurgery researcher “Earlier, I wanted to be an IAS officer, but from Class 9 onwards, I wanted to be a doctor only," says Akanksha Singh

Hindu 19 hours ago





Tweets about this