Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh accused of rape

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife, Yogita Bali, and their son, MahaAkshay, have been booked for allegedly raping an actress and forcing her to abort the pregnancy. An FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station on Saturday.

The complainant has alleged that she was in a relationship with MahaAkshay in 2015 and that he had...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Daily Punch - FIR filed against Mithun Chakraborty's son and wife, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria to tie the knot soon

Daily Punch - FIR filed against Mithun Chakraborty's son and wife, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria to tie the knot soon 03:48

 An FIR has been filed against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali for alleged rape and cheating in Mumbai. The complainant claims to be in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015. Sushmita Sen to start Aarya 2's shoot in Dubai In November.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Rhea poisoned my son, must be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father [Video]

‘Rhea poisoned my son, must be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh and wife Yogeeta Bali accused of rape by a model, FIR registered

 Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former's wife Yogita Bali on a complaint of rape and...
Bollywood Life

FIR filed in rape charges against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife Yogeeta Bali

 The woman has alleged Mimoh Chakraborty of rape and called his mother co-conspirator
DNA

FIR registered against Mithun Chakraborty's son

 An FIR has been registered against the son and wife of veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty for alleged rape and coercion of a girl in Mumbai, police said...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this