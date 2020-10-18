Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh accused of rape
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife, Yogita Bali, and their son, MahaAkshay, have been booked for allegedly raping an actress and forcing her to abort the pregnancy. An FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station on Saturday.
The complainant has alleged that she was in a relationship with MahaAkshay in 2015 and that he had...
An FIR has been filed against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and wife Yogeeta Bali for alleged rape and cheating in Mumbai. The complainant claims to be in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015. Sushmita Sen to start Aarya 2's shoot in Dubai In November.
