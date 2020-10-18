COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by Dec, likely to be available in market by March 2021: Serum Institute of India

Covid: 3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India; SII’s phase 3 trial soon



Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.

