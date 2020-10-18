|
COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by Dec, likely to be available in market by March 2021: Serum Institute of India
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
India may get a COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021, revealed Dr Suresh Jadhav, executive director, Serum Institute of India.
