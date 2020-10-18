Global  
 

COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by Dec, likely to be available in market by March 2021: Serum Institute of India

DNA Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
India may get a COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021, revealed Dr Suresh Jadhav, executive director, Serum Institute of India.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Covid-19 cases dip, PM Modi calls for ‘speedy delivery’ of vaccines

Covid-19 cases dip, PM Modi calls for ‘speedy delivery’ of vaccines 05:47

 As coronavirus infections continue to dip for the third consecutive week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a speedy delivery of Covid-19 vaccine once they are developed. Charing a high-level meet, the PM called for using the election infrastructure of the country for the speedy...

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine phase three results by November-December

 The results of phase three trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being conducted in India could be available by “end-November-early December”, raising..
IndiaTimes
Covid: 3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India; SII’s phase 3 trial soon [Video]

Covid: 3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India; SII’s phase 3 trial soon

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

Governor Polis Outlined The States Plan For Distributing A Vaccine For COVID Once It Is Ready [Video]

Governor Polis Outlined The States Plan For Distributing A Vaccine For COVID Once It Is Ready

Today the state shared its phased approach distribution plan once a vaccine becomes available.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:14Published
'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published
Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

