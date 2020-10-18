'Vigilant for our land, no one can take it away': Shah on China standoff
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Amidst the continuing standoff with *China* in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch of the country's land and no one can take it away.
Shah added that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the standoff in...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory. "The prime minister will not say one word...
While addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 06 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that PM only cares about his image. Adding to it, he said, "The..
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published