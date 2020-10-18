'Vigilant for our land, no one can take it away': Shah on China standoff

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says he only cares about his image



While addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 06 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that PM only cares about his image. Adding to it, he said, "The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago ‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Govt vigilant towards each inch of India's land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this