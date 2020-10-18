Global  
 

'Vigilant for our land, no one can take it away': Shah on China standoff

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Amidst the continuing standoff with *China* in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch of the country's land and no one can take it away.

Shah added that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the standoff in...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘When will the Chinese leave?’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi amid tension at LAC

‘When will the Chinese leave?’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi amid tension at LAC 03:35

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory. "The prime minister will not say one word...

