You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Hard work paid off,' says Akansha Singh on securing 2nd AIR in NEET exam



Uttar Pradesh's Akansha Singh scored full marks in the 2020 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test. Akansha secured second All India Rank (AIR) in the examination. While speaking to ANI, she expressed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:35 Published 7 hours ago Watch: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out sortie from Leh airbase



Indian Air Force (IAF) started sorties at Leh air base in Ladakh on October 10. IAF's Chinook helicopter carried out sortie from its airbase in Ladakh. MiG 29 fighter aircraft also carried out sortie.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know



India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this