Rajasthan: Admitted to Covid-19 isolation ward, arrested man escapes from custody Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A 32-year-old man remanded to judicial custody in an Arms Act case fled from the Covid-19 isolation ward of the district hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi, police said on Sunday. 👓 View full article

