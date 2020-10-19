|
Just like Joe Biden, P Chidambaram asks voters to choose hope over fear
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cited Democratic candidate in the US elections Joe Biden's remarks about choosing hope over fear and unity over division, to urge people going to vote in Bihar, MP and elsewhere in India to take a similar vow.
Besides the Assembly polls in Bihar in three phases starting October 28, by-polls...
