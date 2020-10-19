|
SC asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on Nanded gurudwara Dusshera procession
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival
Dussehra: Covid-19 forces grand Hindu festival to go onlineThe pandemic has interrupted a centuries-old Indian tradition, the yearly performance of an ancient Hindu epic.
BBC News
Indian Railways to run 23 Puja Special trains for various destinationsIndian Railways has decided to run 23 Special trains for various destinations to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and..
DNA
Centre announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30 lakh employees amid festive season
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:50Published
Tweets about this