Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on Nanded gurudwara Dusshera procession

IndiaTimes Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vijayadashami Vijayadashami Annual Hindu festival

Dussehra: Covid-19 forces grand Hindu festival to go online

 The pandemic has interrupted a centuries-old Indian tradition, the yearly performance of an ancient Hindu epic.
BBC News

Indian Railways to run 23 Puja Special trains for various destinations

 Indian Railways has decided to run 23 Special trains for various destinations to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and..
DNA
Centre announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30 lakh employees amid festive season [Video]

Centre announces Rs 3,737 cr bonus for 30 lakh employees amid festive season

The government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30.67 lakh central government employees to encourage spending during the festival season and add to demand in the economy. The decision to give a productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said. The bonus ahead of Vijayadashami and Diwali will encourage the middle-class to go out and spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, he said. The bonus will be disbursed in a week's time. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:50Published

Tweets about this