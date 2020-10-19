Global  
 

Kamal Nath again speaks on Imarti Devi, clarifies why he called BJP minister 'item'

DNA Monday, 19 October 2020
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has clarified why he called MP Cabinet minister Imarti Devi an 'item.' He said that the item is not an unacceptable word and as he could not recall her name this occasion. So he said the MLA, who is the item here.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item'

Scindia accuses Congress of not respecting women after Kamal Nath refers Imarti Devi as 'item' 01:12

 BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accused Congress of not respecting women. The reaction came after Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath while referring to Imarti Devi said, "Yeah kaun item hai?" Scindia said, "This is Congress's principle. First, Digvijay Singh had...

'Item' remark row: Did not insult anyone, claims Kamal Nath; BJP holds silent protest

 Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who is under all-round attack for his "Item" remark against state minister Imarti Devi, on Monday claimed that..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone [Video]

Watch: Kamal Nath clarifies on ‘item’ jibe; says he doesn’t insult anyone

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now defended his ‘item’ jibe saying that he does not insult anyone. He said that the speech list did not have any names and mentioned people as item number, item number 2. ‘The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone. I was not able to remember person’s name,’ Kamal Nath said. He said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan was only looking for an excuse to attack him and asserted that the does not insult anyone and only exposes the truth. Kamal Nath’s clarification came even as BJP stepped up the attack on the former Chief Minister and demanded the Congress remove him from all party posts for his objectionable remarks against a former minister of the state. The war of words between the BJP and the Congress has been escalating ahead of the by-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats which will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark [Video]

Shivraj looking for excuses, I didn't insult anyone: Kamal Nath to MP CM over his 'shameless' remark

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on October 19 clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is just looking for excuses. He said, "I said something, it wasn't to insult anyone... I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, he'll only expose you with truth." Earlier, while addressing a gathering, CM Shivraj had said that Kamal Nath has crossed limits of shamelessness. "I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter and mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness," Shivraj said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published
Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan observes two-hour 'silent protest' against Kamal Nath over 'item' remark on Imarti Devi

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan observed a two-hour 'silent protest' in Bhopal on October 19. He was protesting against the former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath over his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item'. Other ministers of the state and leaders of the party were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Nadda to address four rallies; NDA meeting in Bihar on Oct 20, 21

 Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address four public rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday and also speak at a meeting of leaders..
IndiaTimes

Congress wants NIA probe in Kerala secretariat fire: MLA VT Balram [Video]

Congress wants NIA probe in Kerala secretariat fire: MLA VT Balram

Kerala Congress MLA VT Balram on August 25 demanded probe in the fire incident that broke out at the state secretariat. He said, "We've demanded high-level inquiry. Govt has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We don't believe in it because role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement." "It was under his order that the elected representatives, MLAs were detained and restricted from entering Secretariat premises. We demand that NIA, that is probing Gold Smuggling Case, take note of this and inquire into this incident as well," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamal Nath calls BJP's Imarti Devi 'item', she responds | Oneindia News

The Madhya Pradesh bypolls hit a new low with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath calling BJP's candidate for the Dabra seat Imarti Devi an "item". While addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
Kamalnath [Video]

Kamalnath

BJP leader Imarti Devi has lashed out at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ jibe at her. Imarti Devi said broke down while responding to Kamal Nath and said that Sonia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published
BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement [Video]

BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this