Kamal Nath again speaks on Imarti Devi, clarifies why he called BJP minister 'item'
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has clarified why he called MP Cabinet minister Imarti Devi an 'item.' He said that the item is not an unacceptable word and as he could not recall her name this occasion. So he said the MLA, who is the item here.
