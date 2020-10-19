|
Covid-19: Calcutta high court orders all Durga Puja pandals in Bengal be declared no-entry zones
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Calcutta high court on Monday ordered that all Durga Puja pandals across the state be declared no-entry zones to prevent the spread of Covid-19. For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered.
