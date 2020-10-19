Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Calcutta high court orders all Durga Puja pandals in Bengal be declared no-entry zones

IndiaTimes Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Calcutta high court on Monday ordered that all Durga Puja pandals across the state be declared no-entry zones to prevent the spread of Covid-19. For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered.
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Durga Puja 2020: Idol makers suffer huge losses amid COVID-19 pandemic 01:49

 Business of idol makers in Guwahati remained affected ahead of Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers are suffering huge loss this year. An Idol maker said, "We are suffering huge losses this year. We are in trouble."

Durga Puja Durga Puja Hindu festival

Nepal's idol makers get low sales ahead of annual Hindu festivals amid pandemic [Video]

Nepal's idol makers get low sales ahead of annual Hindu festivals amid pandemic

Made with clay and hay straws, these life-like Durga idols are the product of days of hard labour of the idol-makers. The idols-makers start in much ahead of the biggest festival Durga Puja in the Himalayan Nation. But this year, they are in despair with dwindled business and negligible takers for their idols ahead of the annual festival. Usually, the festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. However, with the coronavirus restrictions in place, the festivities this year remained rather dull and somber. One of the Nepalese sculptors, Fulandevi makes the ornaments and jewellery that the goddess idols are decorated with. Her two sons and husband help in making and, painting and putting the dress on the idols. The family of four resides in a humble shanty which they call "Karkhana" and make idols around the year for various festivals. As the celebrations this year are muted, sales have dipped down that has brought losses to the family which has been relying on the business for their livelihood. A set of Durga Idol which has more than half-a-dozen idols takes nearly two weeks to be completed for delivery to the clients. Clay, hay-straws and husks are used to make the idols; bamboo sticks and other raw materials are used to give support to the structure which takes around 3 days to dry up and ready for spray-paint. Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha along with idols of demons Mahisasur and Sumbha and Nisumbha are included in the set.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:51Published

Will urge PM to give message to people to follow Covid safety norms in Durga Puja: BJP

 "We would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to give a message to people before Durga Puja regarding Covid-19 safety precautions. Durga Puja is the biggest..
IndiaTimes

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

Kolkata cafe offers masks with zip to customers

 One does not need to remove these special masks even while eating food.
DNA
Kolkata cafe offers 'zip masks' to customers [Video]

Kolkata cafe offers 'zip masks' to customers

A Kolkata-based restaurant decided to make the 'new normal' convenient as COVID spread continues. Cafeteria introduced customised masks for its customers. The zip feature in the masks makes it unique. Special masks can be kept on while having the food. "So masks have been made mandatory, so when you eat food here, zip out and eat, when you are done with eating, zip in," said cafe's owner, Somoshree Sengupta.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published
Kolkata Durga pandal highlights plight of migrant workers amid COVID crisis [Video]

Kolkata Durga pandal highlights plight of migrant workers amid COVID crisis

To depict the struggle of migrant workers and honour their determination, a Durga pandal in Kolkata outlined their lives during COVID-19 pandemic. "We wanted to portray the coming back home of the people of Bengal who were working outside the state, as coming back to their mother," said a member of the pandal association.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus live updates: Fauci 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID; cases surge in Italy as world reports more than 40 million cases

 Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." U.S. deaths near 220K. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid: Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi in hospital after positive test

 Yasmin Qureshi says she started to feel unwell about two weeks ago and immediately self-isolated.
BBC News
40% COVID cases can increase during winters on daily basis in India: Cardiologist [Video]

40% COVID cases can increase during winters on daily basis in India: Cardiologist

Air Quality Index (AQI) of national capital remained in poor condition on October 19 amid fear of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to ANI, the Senior Director of Interventional Cardiology in Max Super Speciality Hospital (Patparganj) and Max Multi Speciality Centre in Noida, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "It has been hypothecated that in winter there is possibility that per day cases even can cross 2 lakh as per the study from MIT." "40% cases can increase on per day basis in India during winter season due to many factors," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Malappuram Collectorate for COVID-19 review meeting in Kerala [Video]

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Malappuram Collectorate for COVID-19 review meeting in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Malappuram Collectorate for a COVID-19 review meeting on October 19. He is on 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad. Earlier, Congress workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Kozhikode International Airport.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Durga Puja 2020: Bengal pandals to be no-entry zones for visitors, orders Calcutta High Court

 Only organisers would be allowed to enter the pandals and their names would be dislayed outside, the high court ordered.
DNA

No community transmission across country, only in certain districts: Health minister

 “In different pockets across various states, including West Bengal, community transmission of Covid-19 is expected to occur, especially in densely populated..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Active cases fall below 8L for first time in 45 days

 India’s active Covid-19 caseload continues to show a downward trend as it fell below 8 lakh for the first time in one-and-a-half months on Friday, helped by..
IndiaTimes
‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out [Video]

‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

Goddess Durga as migrant worker mother, Kolkata Puja Pandal grabs eyeballs | Oneindia News [Video]

Goddess Durga as migrant worker mother, Kolkata Puja Pandal grabs eyeballs | Oneindia News

Puja pandals in Kolkata are decked up for the 5-day long festival of the Goddess and one particular idol of Durga is grabbing eyeballs. Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club has represented the Goddess in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
Mumbai daredevil arrested for handstand on high rise | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai daredevil arrested for handstand on high rise | Oneindia News

Mathura court admits appeal seeking removal of mosque; BJP has no links with LJP says Prakash Javadekar; Pfizer may file for nod to Covid-19 vaccine after US polls; Mumbai 'stuntman' arrested for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published
Asansol gears up to celebrate Navaratri amid COVID-19 scare [Video]

Asansol gears up to celebrate Navaratri amid COVID-19 scare

West Bengal's Asansol is ready to celebrate Navaratri from October 17. Preparations of Durga Puja are underway in full swing. The administration will conduct virtual puja to limit the crowd amid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published

