Strong scientific community, good institutions India's greatest assets in fighting Covid: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Monday, 19 October 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on the "strong, vibrant scientific community and the good scientific institutions of India" and said "they have been India’s greatest assets, specially during the last few months, while fighting Covid-19. " "​From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders," he said.
