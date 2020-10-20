Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu can never be a couple, say fans — view poll results Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu's close bond made us ask fans whether they feel that the two can ever be a couple. Fans have given their take on it and they feel that Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu cannot be a couple. 👓 View full article

