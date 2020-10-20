Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu can never be a couple, say fans — view poll results

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu's close bond made us ask fans whether they feel that the two can ever be a couple. Fans have given their take on it and they feel that Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu cannot be a couple.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki

Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki 02:34

 Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight for immunity turns ugly yet again and to add on to the fight, seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla found themselves in the middle of the chaos too. Jasmin Bhasin finally won the immunity but is this the beginning of a bigger clash? Keep watching daily updates...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu

Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand,..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 07:37Published
Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show. She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:45Published
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Day 7: Salman Khan Asks 10 Contestants To Pack Up And Leave

Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar was everything fans expected it to be! We got to see a little masti, host Salman Khan’s swag and a lot of ‘Vaar’ on freshers. While the entire house was..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 07:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14: 'Buddhu hai, Bigg Boss 13 ratt ke aayi hai,' says Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Nikki Tamboli

 Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently made some fiery statements tp host Karan Wahi on his show, Bigg Buzz, where she shared her opinions on everyone from Nikki...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 14: From Rubina Dilaik to Jaan Kumar Sanu — check out the weekly salary of the contestants

 In Bigg Boss 14, we saw Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar...
Bollywood Life

Trending Entertainment News Today: Kapil Sharma's SHOCKING salary, 8 years of Varun Dhawan, Bigg Boss 14's latest romance

 From Kapil Sharma's shocking salary for his debut web series to Varun Dhawan's emotional note to his fans on completing eight years in Bollywood to Rajkummar Rao...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this