PM Modi to address nation at 6 PM today

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Prime Minister took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement.
 Reports say India may consider a trade pact with Taiwan amid deteriorating ties with China; In signal to China: Quad navies to sail together in Malabar exercise; India's 1-day Covid cases falls below 50,000 for the first time in 3 months; Amarinder Singh counters Centre's farm laws with 3 Bills; Goa...

