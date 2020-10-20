Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bail extension, parole due to COVID-19 should come to an end: High Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Delhi High Court today observed that its blanket order extending interim bails and paroles granted to prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic should come to an end as the number of infected persons in jails here was only three.

According to the Director General (Prisons), over 6,700 prisoners are out on bail or parole...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News [Video]

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav [Video]

Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published
Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this