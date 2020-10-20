Bail extension, parole due to COVID-19 should come to an end: High Court

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News



The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:37 Published 18 hours ago Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav



Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty



Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this