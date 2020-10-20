|
Bail extension, parole due to COVID-19 should come to an end: High Court
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Delhi High Court today observed that its blanket order extending interim bails and paroles granted to prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic should come to an end as the number of infected persons in jails here was only three.
According to the Director General (Prisons), over 6,700 prisoners are out on bail or parole...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this