UP CM Yogi Adityanath forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan. 👓 View full article

