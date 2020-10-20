UP CM Yogi Adityanath forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.
