|
Don't appreciate Kamal Nath's 'item' remark: Rahul Gandhi
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Tuesday said that he "did not appreciate" the 'item' remark used by party senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for state's minister Imarti Devi.
"Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally I don't like the type of language that he used; I don't appreciate it,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this