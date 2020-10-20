Global  
 

Don't appreciate Kamal Nath's 'item' remark: Rahul Gandhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Congress leader *Rahul Gandhi* on Tuesday said that he "did not appreciate" the 'item' remark used by party senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for state's minister Imarti Devi.

"Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally I don't like the type of language that he used; I don't appreciate it,...
