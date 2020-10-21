Shweta Basu Prasad opens up about Serious Men 2, High season 2 and her new web film, Comedy Couple [Exclusive]
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shweta Basu Prasad got talking at length about the serious work it took for her next web film, Comedy Couple, and its prospect for a theatrical release later, the "high" she's on after the response to her last two OTT projects, Serious Men and High, while also letting us in on the possibility of their sequels, how she doesn't see herself just as OTT star in future, and why, contrary to public perception, Bollywood has always been an extremely united front for all those working in the industry
Stand-up comedy is one of the most loved forms of entertainment. Well, what would happen if a couple took the stage and discussed their relationship, ups and downs in the most hilarious way ever? The audience will be in for double the fun! That’s exactly what Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad...
