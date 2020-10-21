Global  
 

State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Result 2020 out, Mains to be conducted on October 31

DNA Wednesday, 21 October 2020
SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 results have been declared on 20th October 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted this year on 22nd and 29th February and March 1st and 8th, before the corona pandemic struck.
Sbi अलर्ट- ऑनलाइन सर्विस हुई ठप, लेकिन एसबीआई के ATM क [Video]

Sbi अलर्ट- ऑनलाइन सर्विस हुई ठप, लेकिन एसबीआई के ATM क

देश के बड़े सरकारी बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) की ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग सेवाएं (Online Banking Services) आज ठप हो गई हैं। बैंक ने ट्वीट के जरिये इसकी जानकारी दी। हालांकि, बैंक के एटीएम (ATM) और पीओएस मशीनें काम कर रही हैं। बैंक ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि हम अपने ग्राहकों से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वे हमारे साथ बनें रहें। जल्द ही सामान्य सेवा फिर से शुरू हो जाएगी। बैंक ने बताया कि कनेक्टिविटी के कारण ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग सर्विसेज को इस्तेमाल करने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published
Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose [Video]

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins with Nifty private bank down by 0.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and IT rose by 0.5 per cent each. Among stocks, the early gainers were Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Eicher Motos, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.However, ICICI Bank fell by 2.3 per cent to Rs 394.75 per share while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India traded lower with thin margins.Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped despite a firmer Wall Street lead with a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus expected to continue to support sentiment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

