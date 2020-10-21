Global  
 

Central Railway's biggest union donates Rs 1 crore, ambulance for fighting COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), one of the railways’ biggest trade unions in Mumbai, donated a well-equipped ambulance to the Central Railway Hospital last week. They also donated Rs 51 lakh each to the PM Care Fund and the Maharashtra government to fight against *COVID-19*.

The well-equipped ambulance for Kalyan...
