Central Railway's biggest union donates Rs 1 crore, ambulance for fighting COVID-19
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), one of the railways’ biggest trade unions in Mumbai, donated a well-equipped ambulance to the Central Railway Hospital last week. They also donated Rs 51 lakh each to the PM Care Fund and the Maharashtra government to fight against *COVID-19*.
