Cabinet to give bonus of over Rs 3.7k cr to non-gazetted govt employees
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.
The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'. It will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and...
