Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cabinet to give bonus of over Rs 3.7k cr to non-gazetted govt employees

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.

The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'. It will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central government employees, to benefit 30 lakh

 The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to 30 lakh central government...
IndiaTimes

Diwali cheer: Bonus for 30 lakh govt workers

 The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the immediate disbursal of Rs 3,737 crore of bonus and non-productivity linked bonus to 30 lakh central government...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this