Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this