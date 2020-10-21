Coronavirus | Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects plan to buy China's Sinovac vaccine; Health Minister tests positive

The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain stated that COVID-19 patients have been benefit via plasma therapy in the state and it has also saved his own life. "Plasma saved my life, and it is beneficial in Delhi. Over 2,000 people got positive response from plasma therapy," said Satyendar Jain on...
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address yesterday said that his govt will ensure fast delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine to all Indians through its existing digital network and digital health..