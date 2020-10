MP Board HSSC Supplementary Results released, check on mpbse.nic.in Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

... Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has declared the results for the 12th Board Supplementary papers. The results can be checked on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Along with the official site, the MP Board Class 12 Supplementary results are also available on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpsc.mp.nic.in. Direct 👓 View full article