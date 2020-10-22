Global  
 

Bihar assembly election 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's 'Vision Document', focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar`

Zee News Thursday, 22 October 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharanan on Thursday released BJP’s election manifesto – Vision Document – for the poll-bound Bihar on Thursday.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman

Govt not opposed to another stimulus package: FM Sitharaman 01:45

 Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on October 19 said that the government is open to another stimulus package to deal with the blow of COVID-19. "We have not closed the option for another stimulus package," She said at the launch of a book by Chairperson of 15th...

