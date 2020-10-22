Bihar assembly election 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's 'Vision Document', focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar`

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, on October 19 said that the government is open to another stimulus package to deal with the blow of COVID-19. "We have not closed the option for another stimulus package," She said at the launch of a book by Chairperson of 15th...
The Mahagathbandhan has released its Bihar poll manifesto and promised to pass a bill scrapping the three farm laws passed by the Centre. The alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav has also promised to create..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published