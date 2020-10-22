|
|
|
Congratulations! Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana Raj, blessed with a baby boy; Dhruva Sarja poses with the newborn — view pic
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy. Dhruva Sarja has posed with the little baby and the picture has gone viral on the internet.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Queens Alley
Police say the baby boy is now fighting for his life at a local hospital. The mother was brought into custody. CBSN New York's Cory James reports
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:35Published
|
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy
The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Tweets about this
|