Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congratulations! Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana Raj, blessed with a baby boy; Dhruva Sarja poses with the newborn — view pic

Bollywood Life Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy. Dhruva Sarja has posed with the little baby and the picture has gone viral on the internet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Adorable baby boy intrigued by reflection starts kissing himself in the mirror

Adorable baby boy intrigued by reflection starts kissing himself in the mirror 00:43

 This baby boy in Brazil's Brasilia was so intrigued by his own reflection he began kissing himself in the mirror.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adorable baby boy bursts into contagious laughter when tickled by his dad [Video]

Adorable baby boy bursts into contagious laughter when tickled by his dad

This baby boy named Noah bursts into a contagious fit of laughter as his dad starts to tickle him.Frecia Melo, Noah's mum, filmed this video in March 2019 in Formosa, Brazil.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published
Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Queens Alley [Video]

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Queens Alley

Police say the baby boy is now fighting for his life at a local hospital. The mother was brought into custody. CBSN New York's Cory James reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:35Published
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this