PM Modi to inaugurate first Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity on October 31
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.
