PM Modi to inaugurate first Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity on October 31

DNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.
Seaplane

Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

 According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.
DNA
Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad [Video]

Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31 [Video]

Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad, where the country's maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district. The service is likely to be launched on October 31 if all goes as per plans. The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Sabarmati Riverfront

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat from today, check full schedule

 The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
DNA

PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

 The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
DNA

Statue of Unity

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

 Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand..
IndiaTimes
Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Kevadia

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia [Video]

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia on Oct 30. He inaugurated the 'Arogya Van' today. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' in Kevadia. The mall aims at promoting handicraft items. He also attended inaugural of 'Children Nutrition Park' in the area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Narmada River


Ahmedabad

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Earleir, PM Modi expressed his grief saying that he had lost a father figure. PM Modi is on two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He will visit the Statue of Unity, Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. PM Modi will also inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published
'Like a father figure to me': Watch PM Modi's tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

'Like a father figure to me': Watch PM Modi's tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001. He was succeeded as Chief Minister by Narendra Modi. Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. He had quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which merged with the BJP in 2014. Tributes poured in for Keshubhai Patel from all quarters. PM Modi also expressed grief over the BJP stalwart’s death and said that he had lost a father figure. He paid rich tribute to the former CM and said that all his decisions had been taken with the welfare of entire Gujarat in mind. PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel understood the pain of farmers and always worked for their benefit. PM Modi added that his life and his work would be an inspiration for many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:29Published

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Narmada district of Gujarat

 After the inauguration, the PM also took a tour of the park, which has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and...
DNA


