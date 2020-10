You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This 3-year-old had an amazing birthday celebration



COVID-19 prevented Halle and Daniel Quezada from giving their son, Santiago, the birthday party he dreamed of. So they came up with something better - a firefighter obstacle course. After jumping into.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago Little Boy Drops His Cousin's Birthday Cake While Everyone Sings



Occurred on September 17, 2020 / UK Info from Licensor: "It was my nieces birthday and my son wanted to bring the cake out while we all were singing the Happy Birthday song. He dropped the cake just as.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:54 Published on September 23, 2020 British Great Dane is the oldest in the world - thanks to chicken dinners and lots of love



A British Great Dane who loves chicken dinners is thought to be the oldest in the world -- after smashing the previous record by years.Pirate the pooch is 11-and-a-half years old and has been adored by.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this