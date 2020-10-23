Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition

IndiaTimes Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
A senior citizen suffering from breathlessness, exertion and dry cough visited a Navi Mumbai hospital. The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with Covid features. A high resolution CT scan revealed mild residual Covid lesions caused by the immune response in fighting the virus and some fuzziness in the lungs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over Schools [Video]

NJ Governor Self-Quarantines After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID; NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Faces Lawsuit Over Schools

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is in quarantine after two senior members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces a lawsuit in the city over schools;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

Marquette men's and women's basketball teams on pause following positive COVID-19 tests

Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams have paused all team activities after a person in each program tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published
Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. [Video]

Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adam Scott if the 15th PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/3KAKSvVUs8 https://t.co/ipMr6… 3 hours ago

vigneshtp

Dr.Vignesh Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition. #Covid19 #Coronavirus #SARSCoV2… https://t.co/ittFLvbl15 7 hours ago

prasadkTOI

Prasad Kulkarni Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition | Mumbai News - Times of India https://t.co/iRd9jP6kys 9 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/3KAKSvVUs8 https://t.co/ipMr6v7GOh 9 hours ago

sarabjeetsj

SARABJEET SINGH RT @MumbaiMirror: The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with #Covid f… 11 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with… https://t.co/LfkjCRctdr 14 hours ago

sanjeevdevasia

sanjeev devasia Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/dWem7Tq0B4 via @timesofindia 16 hours ago

SimpleCommonMan

Simple Common Man RT @TOINaviMumbai: Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/UAWLNWja4w 19 hours ago