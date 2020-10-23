|
Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
A senior citizen suffering from breathlessness, exertion and dry cough visited a Navi Mumbai hospital. The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with Covid features. A high resolution CT scan revealed mild residual Covid lesions caused by the immune response in fighting the virus and some fuzziness in the lungs.
