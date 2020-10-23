Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/3KAKSvVUs8 https://t.co/ipMr6… 3 hours ago

Dr.Vignesh Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition. #Covid19 #Coronavirus #SARSCoV2… https://t.co/ittFLvbl15 7 hours ago

Prasad Kulkarni Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition | Mumbai News - Times of India https://t.co/iRd9jP6kys 9 hours ago

The Times Of India Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/3KAKSvVUs8 https://t.co/ipMr6v7GOh 9 hours ago

SARABJEET SINGH RT @MumbaiMirror: The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with #Covid f… 11 hours ago

Mumbai Mirror The 60-year-old had never tested positive for Covid, but a lung function test showed restriction consistent with… https://t.co/LfkjCRctdr 14 hours ago

sanjeev devasia Maharashtra: Never tested positive, yet turns up with a post-Covid condition https://t.co/dWem7Tq0B4 via @timesofindia 16 hours ago