The Prom trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman dance and shine in this adaptation of the Broadway show

Friday, 23 October 2020
The Prom stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman and others.
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Prom movie

The Prom movie 02:20

 The Prom movie - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has...

