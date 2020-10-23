Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star, Sapna Pabbi, responds to NCB summon; says, 'I am saddened to see speculative media reports'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report



Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56 Published 3 weeks ago Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut



While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 05, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case (Sushant Singh Rajput death case) of suicide. He said, "Since the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago Sushant Singh not poisoned, claims AIIMS panel report | Oneindia News



Reports say that an AIIMS doctors panel has concluded that there was no poisoning involved in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sources quoted by reports say that the theory that Sushant was.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Sapna Pabbi on being summoned by the NCB Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sapna Pabbi has reacted to reports that she is gone missing after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection...

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago





Tweets about this