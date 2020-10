Karnataka govt to reopen colleges from Nov 17, optional for students to take offline or online classes Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Karnataka government has finally decided to reopen all graduate and post graduate colleges in the state from November 17. This includes engineering, polytechnic and degree colleges. 👓 View full article

