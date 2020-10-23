Global  
 

Chirag Paswan thanks Narendra Modi for his homage to Ram Vilas

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to late Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan at a Bihar rally on Friday, the latter's son Chirag Paswan said he become emotional and thanked him for the gesture.

"The Prime Minister comes to Bihar and pays respect to my father by calling him 'true...
